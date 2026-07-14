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Bear Lake boating accident ends in double amputation

ARCHIVE PHOTO - Bear Lake State Park, East Side Day Use Area
Idaho Parks and Recreation
ARCHIVE PHOTO - Bear Lake State Park, East Side Day Use Area
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Published 8:59 AM

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) — A chaotic weekend on Bear Lake left one person with life-altering injuries following a severe boating accident on the Idaho side of the lake.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident on social media, but has not released details on what caused the accident. Deputies confirmed in the post that the victim was lifeflighted from the scene. The accident was so severe that it required the double amputation of the victim's legs.

The accident happened as local emergency crews were responding to multiple incidents, including rescuing passengers from a separate sinking boat.

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