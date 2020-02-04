Utah lawmaker proposes warning label for pornography

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah lawmaker has unveiled a proposal to require pornography to carry warning labels or be subject to a possible $2,500 penalty, though an adult-entertainment industry group warned the idea would violate the First Amendment.

If the bill proposed by Republican Rep. Brady Brammer passes the Legislature, the label about potential effects on minors would have to appear on both print and digital material in Utah.

He said Tuesday it wouldn't violate free-speech rights because it wouldn't affect the content itself.

But a Free Speech Coalition spokesman says such a warning label would violate the First Amendment because it would be a forced message.