Proposal on warning labels for pornography passes Utah House

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A proposal to require warning labels on pornography in Utah has passed the state House, a step that an adult-entertainment industry group called a dark day for freedom of expression.

The measure passed Tuesday would allow private citizens to file complaints against producers who don't use the warning label about potential harm to minors.

An adult-industry group says it could open the floodgates for lawsuits that carry a potential penalty of up to $2,500 for each violation.

Republican lawmakers called the measure a creative way to deal with the increasing availability of pornography online.

The proposal now moves to the Utah Senate for consideration.

