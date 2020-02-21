Utah lawmakers advance bill targeting insulin costs

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah lawmakers have advanced a bill that would cap copays at $100 a month for insulin, decreasing the cost of the medicine for diabetes patients and their families.

The Deseret News reported Thursday the House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously approved the bill that would place a cap on the amount certain insurance plans can charge for a month's supply of insulin.

The bill will next move to the full House for consideration.

Utah Health Insurance Association director Kelly Atkinson says the bill would do nothing to bring the overall costs of insulin down, just curtail the cost to the public.