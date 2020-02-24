Boy, 5, hit and killed by vehicle south of Salt Lake City

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle south of Salt Lake City.

KSL reports the boy, whose name has not been released, had been riding bikes and scooters with his older brother in Millcreek before he was hit Sunday night.

Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory says the driver was headed down a “pretty poorly lit” street and didn't see the boys until it was too late.

The driver, a neighbor of the boys' family, swerved to avoid the older boy and didn't see the 5-year-old.