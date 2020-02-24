Skip to Content
Utah
Strict Utah abortion ban proposed with ‘trigger clause’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Utah under a proposal at the state Legislature.

Abortion-rights advocates say it would create fear and uncertainty even though it wouldn’t be enforced unless the legal landscape changes.

The proposal would make it a felony to perform an abortion except in cases of rape, incest or serious threat to the health of the mother.

The measure contains a so-called trigger clause, so it wouldn’t go into effect unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the country.  

Associated Press

