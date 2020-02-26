Utah proposal to add warning label to porn moves forward

Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) - A proposal to require labels on some pornography in Utah is one step closer to becoming law.

Another panel of lawmakers approved it Tuesday.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports a Republican lawmaker has narrowed his proposal to require the labels only on material declared legally obscene, a relatively small slice of hardcore pornographic material.

A trade group for the porn industry has said it nevertheless presents serious concerns because the definition of obscenity is open to interpretation.

The legislation would require porn makers to put the label on material in print and online, and each violation could carry a $2,500 fine.