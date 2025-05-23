Denied Again: Judge rejects Lori Vallow Daybell’s bid for a new trial

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) — Lori Vallow Daybell’s motion for a new trial following her conviction for conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, has been denied.

In her initial filing, Vallow-Daybell had accused a juror and the prosecutor of misconduct and a lack of impartiality of the court in her April murder-conspiracy trial.

In court documents filed yesterday, May 22, 2025, Judge Justin Beresky said he found no evidence of misconduct on behalf of the juror or the prosecutor. His decision also denies any lack of impartiality on behalf of the court. Beresky subsequently denied the motion for a new trial.

Later this month, Lori Vallow Daybell is facing yet another conspiracy to commit murder case out of Gilbert, Arizona, for conspiracy to murder her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Jury selection is set to begin at the end of May, with testimony

where she’s planning to represent herself again.

Lori Vallow Daybell's second conspiracy trial is set to start at the end of May with jury selection. Testimony is expected to begin in early June.