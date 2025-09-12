Protest over Perez shooting draws small crowd, demands police reform

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A small group of Pocatello residents gathered for a community protest Tuesday, demanding police reform and increased accountability following the shooting death of Victor Perez and the Attorney General's decision not to file criminal charges against the officers involved.

The demonstration, organized through social media, brought out about half a dozen people, a significantly smaller turnout than the hundreds who gathered for initial protests after the shooting. Organizers stated their intention to continue protesting outside of City Hall into the evening.

"We want more involved cops... cops that do more in the community," said protest organizer Benjamin York. "I feel like in a perfect world, cops should be doing community service all the time. But, yeah, I just feel like there are so many factors that led to this that can be fixed and can be remedied."

Perez, a 17-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy, was shot by four Pocatello police officers on April 5 while holding a knife. His family has since filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and police department, alleging excessive use of force. For more information on Victor Perez and Local News 8's investigations into his death, click HERE.