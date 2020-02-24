Rescuers in helicopter aid injured skier in Grand Teton

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Rescuers used a helicopter to get an injured skier out of the backcountry of Grand Teton National Park.

A ranger and two Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers flew to help the 30-year-old Vermont woman Saturday.

She hurt her leg skiing on Olive Oil, a 10,000-foot peak in the Teton Range.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports rescuers flew the woman suspended beneath a helicopter to Teton Village, where she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Park officials didn't release the woman's identity.