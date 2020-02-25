Jackknifed truck injures Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper

Wyoming

COLONY, Wyo. (AP) - A crash in northeastern Wyoming has injured a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.

Patrol officials said Tuesday the trooper was in the driver's seat of a patrol vehicle after a previous wreck Monday on U.S. Highway 212 when a truck jackknifed.

The truck hit the back of the patrol vehicle, knocking the trooper unconscious. Another driver stopped and called for help on the trooper's radio.

Patrol officials say the trooper was hospitalized in Spearfish, South Dakota. They didn't disclose the trooper's condition or identity.

The trooper's patrol dog also was in the vehicle but unhurt.

