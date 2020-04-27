Diver dies in Wyoming reservoir, investigation underway

Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man died while scuba diving in a Wyoming reservoir, authorities said.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office said the possible drowning happened Sunday morning at Alcova Reservoir west of Casper.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that people on the scene attempted to provide first aid while medics responded.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the man other than to say he was part of a group of trained divers. An investigation is underway.