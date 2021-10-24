Skip to Content
Wyoming
Expect delays on Spring Gulch Road beginning Monday

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers should plan for delays beginning Monday on Spring Gulch Road due to utility work.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane on Spring Gulch Road south of Land and Cattle beginning Monday, October 25 through Friday, November 5, 2021, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alternating one-way traffic will be regulated by traffic lights.

The lane closure will allow Gros Ventre Utility Company to raise sewer manholes to meet the existing pavement grade.

