Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:28 PM

Small plane crash east of Laramie

WHP

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Friday around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft's sole occupant. 

The aircraft was flying from British Columbia and was headed to Florida. 

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will oversee the investigation.   

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content