Small plane crash east of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Friday around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft's sole occupant.

The aircraft was flying from British Columbia and was headed to Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will oversee the investigation.