Pedigree Stage Stop Race Stage 3 postponed

PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Pedigree Stage Stop Race — Stage Three, hosted by the town of Pinedale, was postponed Monday due to adverse weather conditions.

Bitter cold temperatures combined with windchill in the early to mid-morning race window stayed below the acceptable threshold for racing.

The Pinedale Stage Three leg is now rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 at the same trailhead location as Monday — the Upper Green River trail head at the end of Hwy 352, Cora. The Pinedale course follows the Upper Green River near its headwaters in the Wind River Mountains of western Wyoming.

Defending Stage Stop Champion, Anny Malo, is currently the overall leader.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

February 2 – Stage Three (make up) Pinedale, Wyoming

February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to 35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.