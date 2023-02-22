Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
New
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:11 PM

Flags be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor Wyoming sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt, 28, of Sheridan, Wyoming, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Jan. 13, 2021.
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt, 28, of Sheridan, Wyoming, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Jan. 13, 2021.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Thursday, Feb. 23 in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.

Schmidt, a U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class, served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Schmidt’s remains were recently identified through DNA testing and dental records.

Schmidt was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. 

He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on February 23. 

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content