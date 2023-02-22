Grand Teton closes part of Gros Ventre Road

GRAND TETON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Grand Teton National Park has closed the Gros Ventre Rd from N Highway 89 (Gros Ventre Junction) to the town of Kelly due to blowing/drifting snow and multiple disabled vehicles.

Grand Teton National Park has also closed the East Boundary Rd from the town of Kelly to points north due to blowing/drifting snow.

There is estimated time for reopening.

Grand Teton National Park's closure of N Highway 89 from Moose to Moran also remains in effect.

Conditions will change throughout the day. For Grand Teton National Park road information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/roads.htm or call 307-739-3682. For State and Federal highway (N Highway 89, Highway 22, S Highway 191, Highway 390, etc.) closures/openings/conditions stay tuned to www.wyoroad.info or call 511.