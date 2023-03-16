Early season boat ramp access

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation, in coordination with the Snake River Fund, announced river access at Wilson Boat Ramp and South Park Boat Ramp will be open to users as early as this week.

Due to the exceptional snowfall this year, the Snake River Fund (SRF) is coordinating efforts and resources to create access to both Wilson and South Park ramps, earlier than the Parks Department’s anticipated opening date of April 15.

The SRF will begin clearing access roads and ramps on Thursday, March 16, 2023, and barring any unforeseen weather impacts, the ramps will open for river access by Friday, March 17. The SRF will be responsible for restroom access and facilities maintenance until Teton County Parks and Recreation takes over on April 15. Please be aware that down river established access and exit points located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) are not currently open. For additional information on boat ramps south of South Park please reference the BTNF website.

Additionally, there will be construction impacts at Wilson Boat Ramp this spring related to the upland development. Staff anticipates minimal impacts until fall 2023, but there may be some temporary closures or restricted access. Information on closures or restricted access will be communicated through press releases, posts on the Parks & Recreation website, as well as the Snake River Fund website. The Snake River Fund would like to remind users that early season conditions exist. Cold water, unpredictable weather, and unnavigable channels should all be considered when planning an early season float. Please boat responsibly and be respectful of the river resources, wildlife impacts and avoid private property. Teton County Parks and Recreation thanks the SRF for their efforts and willingness to provide this amenity to the community prior to spring opening. For questions or concerns regarding Wilson and South Park, please e-mail Andy Erskine, Parks Manager, at aerskine@tetoncountywy.gov.