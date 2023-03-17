Skip to Content
Ice rinks close for winter season

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to above freezing temperatures experienced this week, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to close all Town and County Ice Rinks for the season.

Parks Manager Andy Erskine says this week’s temperatures in the upper 30’s and a forecast of moderate temperatures and sunshine will cause the ice to begin a freeze and thaw cycle, making conditions unsafe for use. Lights have been turned off at all ice rinks and are closed to the public.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation staff appreciates the community’s active participating and utilization of the ice rinks this season, which lasted a week longer than the 2022 season.

