TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - A skier is recovering after being injured in the backcountry.

Wyoming Teton County Search and Rescue was notified of the hurt skier in No Name Canyon around noon on Wednesday.

The skier got there after entering the backcountry through a gate at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Partnering with the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol, rescuers were able to get the skier out on a sled and to a waiting ambulance.