World famous elk antler auction begins Saturday

JACKSON, Idaho (KIFI) - The great antler auction makes its way back to Jackson Hole Saturday. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the National Elk Refuge and the Local Scout Troops.

Elk shed their antlers in the spring, so the auction is a big help to the local refuge. The annual Elkfest in the Jackson Town Square draws locals as well as big bidders from around the world.

The world famous event starts Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with the auction starting at 10 a.m.

At high-noon a chili cook-off also will be held on the square.