Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation parking and closure updates

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Sept. 1, users of the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation will need to use the Recreation Center parking lot for parking and entry to the facility as parking at Jackson Elementary School will no longer be available due to the start of 2023-2024 school year.

The temporary entrance remains the same as it has through the summer and will continue to be the only entry point to the Recreation Center through November 2023. Please follow all posted signs and enter through the Gill Street parking lot entrance. Please reference the map below for updated handicap parking and access pathway information.

Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, there will be a full facility closure Sept. 15 through Oct. 1, 2023.