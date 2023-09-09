Teton County Community Health Needs Assessment Survey now open

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Healthy Teton County 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment Survey is now open. The survey includes questions about the community’s perception of health, quality of life, and health issues in Teton County, Wyo. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and responses will be kept anonymous. The survey can be found HERE.

Anyone over the age of 18 who lives, works or plays in Teton County, Wyo. is welcome to take the survey. The survey results will be used to determine the community’s top health issues. Findings and action plans for the top health issues will be published in the 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment by June 2024.

This year marks the fourth Healthy Teton County community health needs assessment process for Teton County, WY. Healthy Teton County is an initiative started by the Teton County Health Department and St. John’s Health in 2013, in order to complete a comprehensive community health needs assessment. This year Healthy Teton County is pleased to have Voices JH join the initiative as a partner.

Healthy Teton County utilizes a step-by-step framework developed by the National Association of County and City Health Officials, called MAPP (Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships) to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment. Past community health needs assessments were published in 2015, 2018, and 2021. To read all of the reports and learn more about the process, visit www.healthytetoncounty.org.