Bureau of Reclamation will intermittently close Teton Park Road across Jackson Lake Dam

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR), Upper Snake Field Office, is temporarily closing the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis Oct. 11-13 to perform crane work on the dam. The closures will occur Wednesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for up to two hours for each closure. The road will remain open in the evenings.

Crane work will take place to inspect and perform maintenance work at Jackson Lake Dam.

During this time, travelers will not be able to make a through-trip on the Teton Park Road. Those wishing to access the northern part of Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park may use U.S. Highway 89/191.

Variable message boards advising visitors of the closures will be operational 24 hours in advance, staged at Jackson Lake Junction and near Signal Mountain Lodge. Flaggers will staff hard closures north of Jackson Lake Dam and south of Catholic Bay Picnic Area.

Further information about this project can be obtained by contacting Johnathon Owsley, BOR Upper Snake Field Office, 208-678-0461 ext. 18.

Work schedules may change or be delayed due to weather conditions or other extenuating circumstances.