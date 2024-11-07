Skip to Content
Wyoming

US 189/191 through Hoback Canyon to be closed at times for avalanche control maintenance

today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:15 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — On Friday, November 8, crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance for avalanche control on US Highway 189/191 in Hoback Canyon.

Drivers should plan on closures of up to 30 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Crews will use helicopters in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon to do general maintenance and refuel the avalanche infrastructure known as the O’Bellx units.

O’Bellx units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches.

