Pfizer expected to seek FDA authorization for boosters for those ages 16 and 17

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine booster shot for those who are ages 16 and 17, a source familiar with the plan told CNN on Monday.

Currently only those 18 and up are eligible for booster shots six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The development comes as scientists in the US and around the world are racing to learn more about a new coronavirus variant called Omicron. President Joe Biden urged Americans earlier Monday not to panic over the new variant, and encouraged those who have not yet gotten a booster but are eligible to do so.

Biden had hoped to have boosters made widely available months ago, but emergency booster authorization ultimately didn’t happen until October, and widespread booster shots have not been available until this month. Asked on Monday if making boosters available to everyone sooner could have helped with the current dynamic, press secretary Jen Psaki referred the question to medical experts.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.