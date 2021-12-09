US looks to tighten sanctions enforcement on Iran as nuclear talks restart in Vienna

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

The Biden administration is looking to tighten enforcement of Iran-related sanctions as nuclear talks in Vienna falter and US officials continue to warn that the window for a return to the agreement is narrowing.

A US delegation, including the top official in the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week, a Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN Thursday.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the Treasury spokesperson, the officials will warn banks and companies that are not in compliance with the sanctions that they could face punitive action if they do not start complying.

The move to tighten enforcement of the Iran sanctions follows pessimistic public assessments by US and European officials about prospects for the Iran nuclear talks after the latest round concluded Friday.

The seventh round of discussions resumed on Thursday and US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley and his team will rejoin the talks over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.

‘Taken aback’

US and European officials last week denounced moves by Iranian government negotiators to undo progress made in the first six rounds of discussions, as well as the continued advancement of Iran’s nuclear program.

A senior State Department official told reporters over the weekend those concerns were shared by Russia and China. The official said they wouldn’t speak for those two countries, but added that, “It’s fair to say they also were quite taken aback by the degree to which Iran had walked back its own compromises and then doubled down on the request that it made of us and of others.”

China, which is a party to the 2015 nuclear deal, is the top importer of Iranian oil, despite US sanctions.

“We’re well aware of the purchases that Chinese companies are making of Iranian oil in contravention of our sanctions, and we’ve used our sanctions authorities to respond to the sanctions evasion, including against entities doing business with China, and we’ll continue to do so if necessary,” the senior State Department official said, but noted that they believe “the best way to approach this is diplomatically with the Chinese.”

