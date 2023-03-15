Austin lambasts Russian downing of US drone as ‘aggressive’ and ‘unsafe’

By Haley Britzky, CNN

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed on Wednesday that US aircraft will continue to “fly and to operate wherever international law allows,” one day after Russian aircraft hit a US drone over the Black Sea, forcing it to be brought down in international waters.

“This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, and risky, and unsafe actions in international airspace,” Austin said at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. “So make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate as military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.”

Austin is the most senior official of the administration thus far to directly address the incident, which happened on Tuesday when two Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Tuesday that the Russian aircraft flew in the vicinity of the drone for 30 to 40 minutes before one of the aircraft hit the MQ-9, resulting in the US bringing the drone down into the water.

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby told “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday that the drone “has not been recovered and I’m not sure we’re going to be able to recover it” but told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the US took steps “to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone.”

Russia has denied the US’ accounting of the incident, with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov saying Tuesday that Russia had “informed about this space that was identified as a zone for special military operation.” Antonov also said that the MQ-9 “flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace,” and that Russian aircraft did not come into contact with it.

The Kremlin continued its defense on Wednesday, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov telling reporters to focus on the ministry of defense’s statement, “which clearly states that no weapons were used, and there was no physical contact.”

Peskov said relations between the US and Russia are in a “deplorable state” and at their “lowest point,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the incident.

