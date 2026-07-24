South Carolina picked by DNC panel to hold Democrats’ first 2028 presidential primary

By Arit John, Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — South Carolina is poised to remain the first Democratic presidential primary state after securing a key panel’s recommendation, a move that will maintain Black voters’ prominent position on the calendar.

Friday’s vote capped off months of aggressive organizing by Nevada, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa, all of which were seeking the coveted first-in-the-nation spot for 2028. The states’ party leaders and allies lobbied members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel as it considered which states it would allow to hold primaries before Super Tuesday.

The panel also voted to allow Nevada, Michigan and New Hampshire to hold early primaries and is expected to add two more states. The full DNC will consider the RBC’s proposed slate at its August meeting.

In recent days it became clear that the panel was split between giving Nevada and South Carolina first billing. Members of the rules committee debated which state to make first at a Thursday evening dinner that stretched past midnight.

At the center of the debate was a question over how to balance acknowledging Black voters, the party’s most loyal members, while also reaching out to Latino voters, a bloc that drifted away from Democrats in 2024.

South Carolina’s push was led by its two RBC members, state party chair Christale Spain and DNC member Carol Fowler. It also had high-profile allies in former DNC chair and South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, and US Rep. Jim Clyburn.

South Carolina’s allies argued that the party should reaffirm its commitment to Black voters at a time when their electoral power has been weakened by redistricting and a Supreme Court decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act.

Nevada allies pointed to the diversity of the state’s electorate, which includes substantial populations of Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Native American and White working- class voters. The state also noted its status as a battleground where future presidential candidates will need to prove themselves in the general election.

After the 2020 presidential election, Democrats voted to require states to apply for waivers to hold early primaries ahead of each cycle. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the DNC voted to make South Carolina first at the behest of then-President Joe Biden. This time around, Democrats considered 12 states that applied for early window spots.

The-CNN-Wire

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