State Department announces Trump passports will be available throughout the US

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department will now offer passports featuring President Donald Trump’s image on the inside cover at special events across the United States.

The commemorative passports, which show a stone-faced Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk above his signature on the inside cover, were first announced in the spring and billed as limited editions to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary featuring “customized artwork and enhanced imagery.” The initial mock-up showed a different image of Trump.

The department began issuing the passports in early July to those who applied in person at the Washington, DC, passport agency.

“In response to overwhelming demand, the Department of State is making an additional 250,000 of the special commemorative passports available to the public,” the agency said Thursday. “Americans all across the country will now have the opportunity to apply for one of these additional special passports, known as the ‘Patriot Passport.’”

Americans will not automatically receive the commemorative passport.

For those who wish to receive one, they can now apply for an in person appointment at a “250th Anniversary commemorative passport application event,” which are being held in August and September at agencies around the US.

They can also receive it if they get a standard passport in-person at the Washington, DC passport office.

For those who do not want one, they can apply online, mail in their application, apply at a US embassy or consulate abroad, or apply at an acceptance facility like a library or post office.

For those applying in-person in Washington, DC, they can opt for a large passport book, which uses the existing design without Trump.

The-CNN-Wire

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