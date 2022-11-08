Voters still head to the polls despite winter storms

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Midterm elections took place Tuesday as polls opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Madison County voters came out in a steady pace all day to cast their vote and support their candidates. The importance of the day has been a large motivator for many of the county's voters.

"It's election day. That's what we do. We get out, we vote, express our opinion. And and those who support those that we feel are going to do a good job of representing us. And so that's what we do. Come rain or shine, snow, hail, sleet, sleet, whatever," Eric Erickson said.

A sentiment that was echoed by other voters.

"All your votes at the state level determine what happens throughout the whole country. And so, in my opinion, it's one of those things. It's it's the only time you can kind of control the outcome of what the whole state does or through your state to the whole country," Nate Phiney said.

"We live in Rexburg. A little snow is not going to stop us so," Bret Burch.

"With everything that's happened in the last two years, this first real chance to kind of give feedback to the way things have been going. And so whatever it took, we are going to make it here right," Brian Bates said.

"I think it's a really big deal to get out and exercise that right to vote," Celestial Marlow said.

For many of the voters today, a perceived political turmoil was also a big motivator for them to come out and exercise their right to vote Tuesday.

"I feel like this is a very, very important election," Marlow said.

"The economy is kind of just gone down the toilet. So, you know, that's one of those things that I think if we can take back our state and our opinion on what we want in our states, that we can change that," Phiney said.

"Hopefully our vote will help to bring, you know, bring people together. That's what we need in the country. And this divisiveness just doesn't have a place, in my opinion," Erickson said.

"As a young homeowner starting a family in this area, it's become more important to me and to stand up for what I believe in and how I want our community and our country to be led," Burch said.

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you need help finding your area you can follow this link.