Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:12 AM

Fremont voters show up to vote on school bond

Pixabay

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday, March 14, many of our local school districts are asking patrons to vote on school bonds and levies. The Fremont School District is asking their patrons to vote on a nearly $60 million bond.

The bond will help remodel the Aston Elementary School as well as both North Fremont High school and South Fremont High School. For more information on the bond you can see our past coverage of the bond here. Or you can go to the Fremont School District website here.

If you live in the Fremont School District boundaries and need help on finding your voting precinct, you can go here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Politics
Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content