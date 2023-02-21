Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
By
Updated
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:31 PM

Gov. Gordon holds public bill signing Tuesday

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon held a formal bill signing ceremony Tuesday February 21 at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony was open to the public.

The governor signed the following bills:

Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title

SEA0027 SF0011 Cancer early detection amendments

HEA0020 HB0018 Missing person alert systems

HEA0022 HB0061 Source material associated with mining-agreement

HEA0026 HB0175 Excused absence-state fair events

HEA0028 HB0057 Armed forces-amendments.

HEA0031 HB0239 Vehicle idling-decriminalization.

HEA0032 HB0142 Notice of annexation.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content