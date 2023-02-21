Gov. Gordon holds public bill signing Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon held a formal bill signing ceremony Tuesday February 21 at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.
The ceremony was open to the public.
The governor signed the following bills:
Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title
SEA0027 SF0011 Cancer early detection amendments
HEA0020 HB0018 Missing person alert systems
HEA0022 HB0061 Source material associated with mining-agreement
HEA0026 HB0175 Excused absence-state fair events
HEA0028 HB0057 Armed forces-amendments.
HEA0031 HB0239 Vehicle idling-decriminalization.
HEA0032 HB0142 Notice of annexation.