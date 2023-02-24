Gordon takes action on 8 bills Thursday

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.

The governor signed the following bills into law:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on nine bills on Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.