Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
By
today at 9:21 AM
Published 9:27 AM

Gordon takes action on 8 bills Thursday

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) –  Governor Mark Gordon took action on nine bills on Thursday.

The governor signed the following bills into law: 

Enrolled Act # Bill # Bill Title

HEA0036 HB0065  988 suicide prevention.
HEA0041 HB0127  Health care facilities and clergy.
HEA0042 HB0044  Road and bridge construction-alternative contracting.

HEA0044 HB0007  Underage marriage-amendments.
HEA0046 HB0279  Voter identification requirements
HEA0048 HB0134  Alcohol sales to licensees
HEA0050 HB0056  Purple star schools
SEA0038 SF0043   EMS districts.
SEA0039 SF0010   Licensed professional counselor compact.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content