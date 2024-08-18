Back to school safety while sharing the road with busses

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) wants to remind drivers of school bus safety. As students go back to school, many will be riding the bus, and using stops and dropoffs.

Do not pass school busses unless it is legal because you will get caught. PCSD 25 reminds us that “School District 25 school busses have cameras both inside and outside of the bus for safety. If you choose to pass when you shouldn’t, you will probably be talking to an officer!”

However, the fear of cameras should not be the only reason to be cautious. Safety should always take priority as students go back to school.