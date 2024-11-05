Skip to Content
Kiwi Loco potentially coming back to Idaho Falls – Show after the Show

today at 10:10 AM
Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending, other than the obvious election.

Topics include:

  • Thanksgiving decorations. Is it too soon to get into the Christmas spirit?
  • Starbucks Christmas cups unveiled. Here's your first look.
  • Kiwi Loco posts to Facebook that they could be making a comeback in Idaho Falls. Many are excited about this, but where should they be located in town?
The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

