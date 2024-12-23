Card skimmers scam used in these two Idaho Falls stores

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christmas shoppers need to be aware of scammers. Idaho Falls Police Department told Local News 8 they had received two reports of card skimmers being found at two different stores in Idaho Falls.

In a press release, the IFPD said the stores affected were Winco at 333 N Woodruff Avenue, and Walmart at 500 South Utah.

IFPD warns that “Anyone who shopped at Winco or Walmart in Idaho Falls between Saturday evening (Dec. 21) and Sunday morning (Dec. 22) would be wise to keep a close eye on the credit or debit cards they used for their transactions.”

According to IFPD, the suspects responsible for this appear to belong to a traveling criminal group that has recently placed skimmers at other stores in the Boise area and other states.

Authorities are still investigating.