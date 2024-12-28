Scheduled road closure at US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon
The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation
Wyoming, (WYDOT) – Attention Travelers of US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon:
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189
through Hoback Canyon for Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM for avalanche
mitigation. This mitigation will follow the mitigation on Teton Pass, so timing may be
adjusted accordingly. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing
avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.