Scheduled road closure at US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wyoming, (WYDOT) – Attention Travelers of US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189

through Hoback Canyon for Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM for avalanche

mitigation. This mitigation will follow the mitigation on Teton Pass, so timing may be

adjusted accordingly. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing

avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.