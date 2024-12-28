Skip to Content
Scheduled road closure at US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wyoming, (WYDOT) – Attention Travelers of US 191/189, Hoback River Canyon:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189
through Hoback Canyon for Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM for avalanche
mitigation. This mitigation will follow the mitigation on Teton Pass, so timing may be
adjusted accordingly. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing
avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

News Team

