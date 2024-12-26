Skip to Content
Avalanche watch issued in southeast Idaho

today at 12:23 PM
Published 1:15 PM

Idaho (KIFI) – Areas across southeast Idaho are under avalanche watch until December 27 according to the National Weather Service and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center and the National Weather Service, these areas include the Bear River Range and, more specifically, the Island Park area.

Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said in a statement online, “An AVALANCHE WATCH has been issued from 10 a.m. today until 5 a.m. Friday morning for the Island Park area, the Lionhead area, the southern Madison Range, and the southern Gallatin Range. Conditions are developing that will cause the avalanche danger to rise to HIGH by tomorrow. Heavy snowfall is expected to overload pre-existing weaknesses in the snowpack and create very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

You can see a map of avalanche conditions at https://avalanche.org/#/current.

Tucker Robertson

