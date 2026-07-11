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Montana Man dies following off-highway vehicle crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes

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today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:29 PM

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)– A 66-year-old Montana man died Friday afternoon after an off-highway vehicle crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to the St. Anthony sand dunes around 2:20 p.m. on July 10, after reports of an off-highway vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, bystanders were already performing CPR on the man. Emergency personnel continued lifesaving efforts, but the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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