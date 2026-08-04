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‘Highway 20 Flasher’ investigation leads to charge against Jefferson County Man

KIFI
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today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:35 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A Jefferson County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an investigation into multiple reports of a suspect allegedly exposing himself to motorists along Highway 20.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, detectives began receiving reports in March 2026 involving a man who was allegedly exposing himself to passing vehicles. Investigators said the suspect was believed to be targeting vehicles occupied by a single female driver.

Madison County detectives worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to identify the suspect through leads and information gathered from reported incidents.

As a result, authorities identified Travis Killian as the suspect. He has been charged in Madison County with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office thanked community members who provided information during the investigation.

“Your cooperation and support were instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

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