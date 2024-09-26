High School Football Preview: Week Five

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Week Five of the high school football season brings two of East Idaho's biggest inter-city rivalries.

The Sports Line team has picked its five most-anticipated games this Friday and Saturday. These are not the only games Eastern Idaho will see - just the ones most likely to have close outcomes and interesting storylines.

Idaho Falls Tigers at Skyline Grizzlies - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday

There may be no bigger game in the Gem State than the Emotion Bowl. Its 58-year legacy begets murmurs of time-honored tradition and raging rivalries. This 59th edition, however, heavily favors the Grizz.

Skyline (2-2) has won nine of the past ten Emotion Bowls by an average score of 42-18. Idaho Falls (1-3) has struggled this season in losses to Thunder Ridge, Pocatello, and Bonneville. The Grizz, meanwhile, are yet to deviate from a #2 ranking in this year's 5A media polls.

Pocatello Thunder at Highland Rams - 7:00 p.m.

The Emotion Bowl is not the only cross-town rivalry game this week. It's also a cross-class contest that could be a serious test for the Thunder, though they shouldn't be counted out. Pocatello (3-1) is ranked fourth in 5A, with narrow wins over Skyview and #5 Sandpoint, plus a one-point overtime loss to Blackfoot.

Highland (5-0) is living up to quarterback Keaton Belnap's preseason prediction: "People can't underestimate us, because we're Highland, and Highland's always good." The Rams started their season with wins over the best Nevada and Oregon had to offer, plus victories over Lake City and Thunder Ridge. This team has certainly earned its #2 spot in the 6A media polls.

Firth Cougars at Ririe Bulldogs - 7:00 p.m.

This will be a battle between two excellent (and evenly-matched) 3A teams with a lot to prove. Both are coming off tough losses to high-caliber teams. At this point in the season, a win or loss in this match-up could make or break a team's morale as conference play kicks off.

Firth (2-2), ranked sixth in 3A, put up blowout wins over New Plymouth and Soda Springs, but fell in two-score games to top-ranked West Side and #4 Declo. Ririe (3-1), ranked fifth in 3A, had its undefeated streak snapped by #2 Aberdeen last week. Neither team has a clear advantage over the other.

Madison Bobcats at Thunder Ridge Titans - 7:00 p.m.

On first glance, the Bobcats seem heavily favored in this one. Madison (5-0) is ranked fifth in the 6A media polls, while Thunder Ridge has lost two in a row. But don't be surprised if this one ends up closer than expected.

Madison has only faced one 6A team this season, narrowly winning 28-21 over Middleton, and scraped past Skyline by a single point. Thunder Ridge, on the other hand, stayed within two scores of Hillcrest and Highland. The Titans have put up three touchdowns in every game this season, so if the defense fires on all cylinders, an upset is definitely possible.

Bonneville Bees at Blackfoot Broncos - 7:00 p.m.

These two 5A squads have faced a run of rotten luck and are hoping to demonstrate just how good they really are. Bonneville (1-3) just snapped a winless streak with a win over Idaho Falls, but stayed within a touchdown of top-ranked Bishop Kelly, which is no small feat. Tough losses to talented Madison and Hillcrest teams round out their record.

Blackfoot (2-2) has faced a tough schedule, but has a proven ability to rise to the occasion. The Broncos' defense has allowed at least 28 points in every game so far, but the offense made up for it in wins against Preston and Pocatello. On the other hand, they were shut out in big losses to Madison and Skyline.

