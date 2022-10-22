Raphael Varane in tears as injury provides World Cup scare

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears on Saturday as his chances of playing in the World Cup were threatened by an apparent knee injury. The France international was substituted after 60 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League. Varane was in visible distress and had to wipe away tears from his eyes as he made his way to the locker room at Stamford Bridge.

