How to watch tonight’s UFC Edwards vs Usman match

Tonight, UFC fighters Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will face off in London for the third time in a much-anticipated bout.

Here are the details for how you can catch the big fight.

The athletes will compete in London’s 02 Arena

Edwards and Usman will go head to head at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, which has the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom.

The early prelims were slated to start at 12:30 pm EDT, followed by the prelims at 3:00 pm and the main card at 5:00 pm.

A star-studded lineup

The primary draw for the tournament is the main card battle between Edwards, the current UFC Welterweight Champion, and Usman, the former champion. Usman won a 2015 match against Edwards in his official debut as a UFC athlete, but lost to Edwards during a 2022 rematch.

But there are other exciting matches on the main card, including Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje, Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson, Casey O’Neill vs. Jennifer Maia, and Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori.

How to watch

The prelims will be streamed on ESPN while the main card is available for pay-per-view from ESPN. The early prelims will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass, which charges a $9.99 monthly subscription fee.

