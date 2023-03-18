Jeff Molina: UFC fighter says he’s bisexual after personal video leaked online

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

UFC flyweight fighter Jeff Molina has announced that he is bisexual after an intimate video of him with another man leaked on social media.

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken away from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media,” the 25-year-old Molina posted on Twitter on Friday.

“The thought of my buddies, teammates, and (people) I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.”

He added: “I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter.'”

Molina criticized the individual who posted the video.

“To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this … I hope it was worth it,” Molina wrote.

In January, the Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Molina for his possible betting involvement on a UFC fight, according to the MMA Fighting and Mixed Martial Arts websites.

The UFC is not scheduling any fights for him, pending the investigation.

Molina’s pro MMA record is 11-2, according to the UFC website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.