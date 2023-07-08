Victor Wembanyama scores nine points on shaky San Antonio Spurs debut

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Not since LeBron James entered the NBA has there been so much hype surrounding a new prospect and fans finally got the chance to see French sensation Victor Wembanyama in a San Antonio Spurs jersey for the first time.

However, it’s fair to say the reality of ‘Wemby’s’ Spurs debut didn’t quite match the expectation as the 19-year-old finished with just nine points on 15.4% shooting in the Spurs’ 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

But there were still flashes of the incredible talent that has already made Wembanyama a household name, in particular with his vision and passing, while there was one incredible block on a three-point attempt by Brandon Miller – the Hornets’ No. 2 overall pick in the draft – that showcased his remarkable defensive potential.

Wembanyama acknowledged it was a difficult first night for him but called his debut a “special moment.”

“It was really special to wear that jersey for the first time,” Wembanyama said. “It’s really an honor. Overall, I’m glad we won this game.

“Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight, there’s no better way to start, but I’m trying to learn for the next games. The important [thing] is to be ready for the season.”

The Hornets were led by Miller, who registered 16 points and 11 rebounds and, at one point, looked to catch Wembanyama in the throat while crossing the Frenchman over and getting to the basket.

Elsewhere, Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, made his Portland Trail Blazers debut in an enthralling game against the Houston Rockets.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored a wild buzzer-beater for the Rockets with 0.2 seconds remaining after being found by Tari Eason’s incredible scoop inbound pass. Smith Jr. barely had time to catch the ball before launching a hopeful effort towards to basket, which hit nothing but net to give the Rockets a 100-99 victory.

Henderson finished with an eye-catching 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal, but was forced off with a shoulder injury in third quarter.

Blazers summer league coach Jonah Herscu said the physios “were just being cautious” with the injury, according to ESPN.

Injury permitting, next up for these teams is an intriguing clash between Henderson and Wembanyama as the Trail Blazers take on the Spurs on Sunday.

