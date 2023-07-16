‘Shooters shoot!’: Steph Curry hits hole-in-one at celebrity golf tournament sparking wild celebrations

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Is there anything Steph Curry cannot do?

We’ve become accustomed to him wowing us with his skills from long distance with a basketball, but on Saturday the NBA star did so with a golf ball.

Curry made a sublime hole-in-one on the par-3, 152-yard seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on day two of the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada.

The Golden State Warriors point guard hit a pitching wedge from the tee. His ball landed just a few feet from the hole, bouncing once before dropping in.

It sparked jubilant scenes of celebration, particularly from Curry himself who ran from the tee to the hole with his arms aloft before doing a lap of the green as he milked the applause from the crowd.

“That was wild,” Curry said afterwards, per ESPN. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in.

“I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

After his round, Curry posted a clip of the ace and a picture of his glove, scorecard and ball alongside the caption: “Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s (peace sign).”

The hole-in-one helped Curry rise up the rankings at the event, which uses the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole.

After two rounds, Curry sits atop the standings with 50 points, three points ahead of former US tennis player Mardy Fish and NHL player Joe Pavelski.

The American Century Championship features more than 80 sports stars from across US sports, including Hall of Famers and current athletes. It also includes Hollywood actors, comedians and entertainers.

Alongside Curry, the tournament features such sporting luminaries as current NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

The competition takes places over three days and 54 holes, and includes a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits.

