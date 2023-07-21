Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt Open Championship

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Just Stop Oil activists disrupted the Open Championship on Friday, the protest group confirmed.

Three protestors ran onto the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool during the major’s second round, spilling orange powder and setting off a smoke flare before being led away by police.

American golfer Billy Horschel, who was playing the hole at the time, could be seen approaching one protestor in a tweet by Just Stop Oil confirming the disruption.

“There will be no more holes in one when our society collapses. We must stop our government’s 100 new oil and gas licenses before they go on to cause more harm,” Just Stop Oil added in another tweet.

A protestor was “quickly apprehended” on the 17th hole and is one of four individuals arrested by police, tournament organizers the R&A said in a statement.

“Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protestors were removed,” the statement added.

Just Stop Oil have disrupted several sporting events in England in recent months, including The Ashes, Wimbledon and the World Snooker Championship.

‘Don’t catch me on a bad hole’

World No. 3 Jon Rahm said ahead of the tournament that players had not been given instructions by organizers on how to handle any potential protest disruption.

Asked if he would be able to keep his concentration should protestors intervene, the Spaniard replied: “I don’t know. I do have a reputation, so I hope they don’t catch me on a bad hole.

“I know they’re going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously, this looks like it could be a perfect spot, but we have nothing do with it.”

Rahm added that protestors would not “want to get hit” by a ball.

“You don’t want to disrupt play, which they’re trying, so if it happens where I’m at, I’m obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That’s all I can say,” he said.

“Being a golf course in a bigger area, they might have more room to run around and do what they need to do, but what I can assure you is you don’t want to get hit by a golf ball. Whether it’s on purpose or even by accident, you don’t want to be caught in the middle of that.”

