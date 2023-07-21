Paris-Saint Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma attacked and robbed in Paris

By Dalal Mawad, Aurore Laborie and Sammy Mncwabe, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were attacked and robbed in his apartment in Paris on Thursday evening, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“An investigation has been launched into charges of armed robbery, gang kidnapping and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr. Donnarumma’s place,” the prosecutor’s office told CNN.

The prosecutor’s spokesperson added that it is the special French police unit which works on armed robbery and burglaries that has begun an investigation on Friday.

The French police did not provide CNN any further details.

Donnarumma’s agent told CNN in a statement that the goalkeeper and his partner “are in shock at what happened but doing well under the terrible circumstances. Both are assisting the police with their enquiries.”

CNN als﻿o reached out to PSG but had not received a response by the time of publication.

CNN’s affiliate BFMTV said the couple were not hurt but were taken to a hospital on Friday morning because of the shock from the attack.

This is not the first time a PSG player has been robbed. In March 2021, both the homes of PSG players Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria were raided and robbed in the Paris region.

PSG’s squad, Donnarumma included, is set to travel to Japan on Saturday for a preseason summer tour where it will play matches in Osaka against Cerezo Osaka and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr before facing Inter Milan in Tokyo.

