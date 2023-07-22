LeBron James and Serena Williams wowed, David Beckham close to tears, as stars watch Lionel Messi’s stunning debut winner

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James and Serena Williams have become accustomed to tens of thousands of fans screaming their names whenever they enter a sporting arena.

But in a complete role reversal, James and Williams became the adoring fans witnessing sporting greatness on Friday.

As Lionel Messi made his debut for his new team, Inter Miami, the basketball and tennis icons were in the stands to witness the occasion, alongside Kim Kardashian, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in the sold-out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone, it’s going to be such a fun game,” Kardashian told broadcaster Apple TV before the match started.

Watching with her “soccer-obsessed” son Saint, Kardashian was asked who her son’s favorite player is, and the answer was not a surprise. “Absolutely Messi. He’s so excited to see Messi,” Kardashian responded.

Before the game, James was also seen hugging Messi in a crossover of two players considered by many to be the greatest of all time (GOAT) in their respective sports.

“Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! #ComingToAmerica,” James wrote in a picture shared to his Instagram of him embracing the Argentine.

Messi was substituted on in the 54th minute, along with fellow former FC Barcelona star, Sergio Busquets. With the game finely poised at 1-1, like something out of a movie script, Messi stepped up to take a freekick in the 94th minute.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner beautifully curled the ball beyond the Cruz Azul goalkeeper and into the top corner to cap off a debut to remember.

Beckham appeared to be close to tears following the winner, while Williams was videoed passionately cheering as the 36-year-old’s free-kick hit the net.

“As soon I saw the free kick given, I thought, ‘this is the way it’s meant to win’, especially when you have players like Leo and Sergio (Busquets) on the pitch,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told the Apple TV broadcast after the game.

“This is such a special night for us, for our family, for everyone that’s in this stadium, for you guys. It is such a moment for this country, It’s such a moment for this league and it’s a very proud moment for us.”

Footage of the free-kick shared to social media led to glowing reviews from a host of American sporting stars, led by James.

“INCREDIBLE!!!!” tweeted James, adding a goat emoji, also used in a response from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted: “Wild man!”

